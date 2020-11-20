Advertisement

Online shoppers can help NSU Foundation through AmazonSmile

Donate to NSU with AmazonSmile
Donate to NSU with AmazonSmile(NSU)
By NSU
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - AmazonSmile is now available for online shoppers who wish to assist the Northwestern State University Foundation. Upon choosing to support NSU Foundation through Amazon, 0.5% of the purchase price for eligible items during checkout will be donated to the NSU Foundation for the betterment and advancement of the university.

Signing up is an easy four steps.  Shoppers can visit smile.amazon.com, sign into their Amazon account and search for Northwestern State University in the search bar.  Select Northwestern State University and start shopping with donations towards the NSU Foundation providing support for scholarships, renovations, academic programs, campus beautification, recruiting and retention, and more.

“This program is not just for the holidays. It will continue after the Christmas season but with many supporters shopping online for holiday gifts, we are pleased to provide this opportunity to help the Foundation,” said Erin Dupree, assistant director of donor relations.

To learn more about the NSU Foundation or to make a separate gift, please visit https://www.northwesternstatealumni.com/nsufoundation/.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 NSU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Louisiana is in the third surge of this pandemic’: Gov. Edwards gives stern warning to residents one week before Thanksgiving holiday
Rev. Jose Alberto Robles-Sanchez
Funeral information released for Rev. Jose Alberto Robles-Sanchez
St. Frances Cabrini School
RPSO investigating intruder incident at St. Frances Cabrini School
Jerry Bush
GPSO seeks help in search for Jerry Bush
Oakdale woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

Latest News

Safe Harbor Walking Path
City of Alexandria opens Safe Harbor Walking Path
Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and 2021 plans
Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and 2021 plans
Lauren Clark
Lauren Clark
Courtney Paige
Courtney Paige