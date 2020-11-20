Online shoppers can help NSU Foundation through AmazonSmile

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - AmazonSmile is now available for online shoppers who wish to assist the Northwestern State University Foundation. Upon choosing to support NSU Foundation through Amazon, 0.5% of the purchase price for eligible items during checkout will be donated to the NSU Foundation for the betterment and advancement of the university.

Signing up is an easy four steps. Shoppers can visit smile.amazon.com, sign into their Amazon account and search for Northwestern State University in the search bar. Select Northwestern State University and start shopping with donations towards the NSU Foundation providing support for scholarships, renovations, academic programs, campus beautification, recruiting and retention, and more.

“This program is not just for the holidays. It will continue after the Christmas season but with many supporters shopping online for holiday gifts, we are pleased to provide this opportunity to help the Foundation,” said Erin Dupree, assistant director of donor relations.

To learn more about the NSU Foundation or to make a separate gift, please visit https://www.northwesternstatealumni.com/nsufoundation/.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 NSU. All rights reserved.