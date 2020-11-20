Report: Taysom Hill will start against the Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taysom Hill will start Sunday at quarterback against the Falcons, and Jameis Winston will be the backup. That’s according to numerous media reports.

Drew Brees is out with broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Winston was signed to a 1-year deal this offseason. Hill signed a new two-year, $21 million contract this offseason.

