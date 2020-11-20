Advertisement

Report: Taysom Hill will start against the Falcons

Taysom Hill will start Sunday at quarterback against the Falcons, and Jameis Winston will be...
Taysom Hill will start Sunday at quarterback against the Falcons, and Jameis Winston will be the backup. That’s according to numerous media reports.(KALB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taysom Hill will start Sunday at quarterback against the Falcons, and Jameis Winston will be the backup. That’s according to numerous media reports.

Drew Brees is out with broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Winston was signed to a 1-year deal this offseason. Hill signed a new two-year, $21 million contract this offseason.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Louisiana is in the third surge of this pandemic’: Gov. Edwards gives stern warning to residents one week before Thanksgiving holiday
Rev. Jose Alberto Robles-Sanchez
Funeral information released for Rev. Jose Alberto Robles-Sanchez
St. Frances Cabrini School
RPSO investigating intruder incident at St. Frances Cabrini School
Jerry Bush
GPSO seeks help in search for Jerry Bush
Oakdale woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

Latest News

Jakemin Abney’s 20 led a balanced scoring effort as LSU knocked off North Texas-Dallas 96-85...
Abney’s 20 helps leads Generals to road win
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman looks on after a call during the first half of an NCAA college...
LSU-Arkansas game in jeopardy due to COVID-19 concerns within Razorback program
LSU coach Will Wade on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA college basketball game...
LSU basketball uses open dialogue to adjust culture within program
Pelicans select Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. at No. 13 overall in 2020 NBA Draft