RPSB considering switching to a Balanced Calendar

(KALB)
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board is considering a Balanced Calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.

What does a “balanced calendar” entail?

  • In a balanced calendar, the instructional year would be organized in a format that provides approximately 9 weeks of instruction with a two-week intersession between instructional quarters.
  • During each two-week intersession, schools will be able to offer academic interventions for the students who need it most.
  • Typical extended breaks for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter will remain in the calendar.

The idea was presented to the School Board Education Committee a few weeks ago, and there’s been some interest in learning more about it. The School Board has released a sample Balance Calendar, FAQ’s, Community Meeting Schedule and a Balance Calendar Feedback Survey.

More information with community feedback from the survey will be presented at the February Board Meeting.

