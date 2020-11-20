RPSB considering switching to a Balanced Calendar
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board is considering a Balanced Calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.
What does a “balanced calendar” entail?
- In a balanced calendar, the instructional year would be organized in a format that provides approximately 9 weeks of instruction with a two-week intersession between instructional quarters.
- During each two-week intersession, schools will be able to offer academic interventions for the students who need it most.
- Typical extended breaks for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter will remain in the calendar.
The idea was presented to the School Board Education Committee a few weeks ago, and there’s been some interest in learning more about it. The School Board has released a sample Balance Calendar, FAQ’s, Community Meeting Schedule and a Balance Calendar Feedback Survey.
More information with community feedback from the survey will be presented at the February Board Meeting.
Links are provided below for more information.
- RPSB Sample Balance Calendar
- Balanced Calendar Video
- Balanced Calendar FAQs - includes a Community Meeting Schedule
- Balanced Calendar Feedback Survey
