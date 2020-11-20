RPSB considering switching to a Balanced Calendar

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board is considering a Balanced Calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.

What does a “balanced calendar” entail?

In a balanced calendar, the instructional year would be organized in a format that provides approximately 9 weeks of instruction with a two-week intersession between instructional quarters.

During each two-week intersession, schools will be able to offer academic interventions for the students who need it most.

Typical extended breaks for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter will remain in the calendar.

The idea was presented to the School Board Education Committee a few weeks ago, and there’s been some interest in learning more about it. The School Board has released a sample Balance Calendar, FAQ’s, Community Meeting Schedule and a Balance Calendar Feedback Survey.

More information with community feedback from the survey will be presented at the February Board Meeting.

