’Select Trends Boutique’ surviving COVID-19 pandemic, gearing up for the holiday season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on all of us, especially local businesses. With the holidays right around the corner, local shops need our support now more than ever.

You may not know it as you drive by in the Town of Ball. Tucked away at ‘Select Motor Company’ in an old showroom sits a boutique that’s sure to catch your eye.

“We’re here to help. We’re here to be your friend,” said ‘Select Trends Boutique’ Owner Genny Poteet.

Clothes, shoes, jewelry and accessories fill the four walls at the boutique, where Owner Genny Poteet, her brother and her husband first set up shop in 1991 as a car dealership, transforming the old showroom into a boutique five years ago.

“Being in Ball inside a car lot is difficult to begin with. I mean, how crazy is that for a boutique?” said Poteet.

Then COVID-19 hit, forcing the boutique to close its doors to the public for almost two months.

“A lot of the businesses that were not considered essential did close,” said Ball Mayor Gail Wilking.

Poteet and her staff took to social media, improving their website so customers could still shop online.

“We took that opportunity to go out, reach out and try to make ourselves known to people who may not take the drive out here,” said Poteet.

Now, the boutique and many other local businesses are back open, just in time for the holidays.

“They’re willing to take a chance to open again and to try again. For that, we have got to support them,” Wilking said.

‘Select Trends Boutique’ has everything you need to complete your holiday shopping list locally, without having to go to the big box stores.

“It’s not like when you go to a big box and you’re like ‘hey, can somebody help me?’ No, we’re here to help, we’re here to be your friend. We’re excited. We know your kids have a ball game, or we know it’s homecoming, or we know there’s a ball.”

Everything in the store is handpicked by Poteet, always with her customers in mind.

“When I go shopping for jewelry for the store, I think about my customers and I think about would they wear this? Would they like this? Would I wear this? Would I wear that?”

With 67 cents of every dollar spent locally going back into our local community, Poteet says shopping local is a win, win for everyone.

“You might get it a little cheaper on Amazon but your money leaves. So, that pothole that’s driving you crazy on the way to work...how are we going to fix it if we don’t have tax money here?” said Poteet.

So, before heading online to complete your holiday shopping, don’t forget about the little guys who need our support now more than ever.

“We are a happy place, come be happy with us in the Town of Ball.”

The boutique will be open on Black Friday from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will offer deals and giveaways on Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

