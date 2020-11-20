Advertisement

Starbucks to raise wages for baristas

(AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Starbucks is bumping up the pay for its in-store workers.

According to an internal memo, all baristas, supervisors and cafe attendants hired before September 24 will get a pay increase of at least 10 percent. Workers with three years of service will get at least an 11 percent pay increase. All starting wages will go up at least five percent, to help managers find more workers.

Starbucks is also increasing the premium it pays above minimum wage in all of its markets.

The increases go into effect on December 14.

In the memo, the head of company-owned U.S. stores called it one of the most substantial investments in pay in the company’s nearly 50-year history.

However, some workers want more - with one online petition demanding a 15-dollar minimum wage across the U.S.

