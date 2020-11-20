Advertisement

Universal strikes another deal with a major theater chain

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(AP) - Another major movie theater chain has struck a deal with Universal Pictures to allow for shorter exclusive theatrical windows.

Canada’s Cineplex has agreed on a multiyear “dynamic window” agreement, the film exhibitor and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group said Friday.

Like the deal struck with Cinemark earlier this week and AMC Theaters before that, Universal and Focus Features films will have at least three weeks of theatrical exclusivity before hitting premium video on demand services.

Titles that have an opening weekend of $50 million or more in North American theaters will be guaranteed at least five weeks in theaters.

