Walmart to deliver Christmas trees, decorate homes

(CNN) - Walmart is making it easier for you to deck the halls while staying COVID-safe.

The company is now offering to deliver a freshly-cut Christmas tree to your door, ready for you to hang your ornaments on.

You can also choose to have a potted holiday plant delivered to your home.

Walmart will also decorate your house with glistening holiday lights.

If you already have lights, you can have a team professionally install them for you and even take them down.

For more information and details head to Walmart’s website.

