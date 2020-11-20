Advertisement

WATCH: Deployment ceremony held for B Company, 136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion at Camp Beauregard

By Ben Gauthier
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana National Guard hosted a deployment ceremony Friday morning at Camp Beauregard in Pineville. Over 65 soldiers with B Company, 136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion are heading to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

