Week 7 win against DeRidder has Indians at No. 3 in Class 4A

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At number five in the Louisiana Power Rankings, the Tioga Indians knocked out the number four DeRidder Dragons in Week 7 of high school football. Now, Tioga sits at number three in Class 4A, just a week before the first round of playoffs.

This is thanks to the Indians’ defense putting their offense in great field position.

Late in the second quarter, senior OJ Pemberton punched the ball out of DeRidder’s hands and Jakobe Brock recovered the fumble to bring it to first and goal for the Indians.

“It was just a textbook perfect punch drill,” head coach Kevin Cook said. “It was a huge play for us in the game, and we’re really grateful for the kids doing what they are coached to do.”

The Tioga defense seemed to be clicking very well that night. The offense, however, had some struggles. All season, we’ve seen the Indians put up an average of 30 points. We’ve also seen special teams perform well against Brother Martin with a punt return for a touchdown that ended up being called back for holding.

The Indians look to click in all three phases starting game one in the playoffs.

“If we can match up some of our great offensive performances with this great defense performance, then we will be playing for a few weeks if we can manage to do that,” Cook said. “Our job as a coaching staff is to ensure that happens.”

