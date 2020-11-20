Advertisement

White House suggests tougher coronavirus rules in Louisiana

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The White House’s coronavirus advisers are urging Louisiana to step up its restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The call to ratchet up Louisiana’s efforts to contain the virus comes as the number of hospitalized virus patients edged higher Thursday amid a third wave of infections.

Gov. John Bel Edwards continues to sound the alarm about the latest spike. He expressed concern that people won’t take precautions and will gather as usual in packed houses for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Democratic governor says he doesn’t intend to return Louisiana to a stay-at-home order but is willing to consider adding more restrictions.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oakdale woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
‘Louisiana is in the third surge of this pandemic’: Gov. Edwards gives stern warning to residents one week before Thanksgiving holiday
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Chloe Wise
Pineville police say missing teen has been located
Steven Stinnett
McNeese: Inappropriate image shown during online class leads to arrest of faculty member

Latest News

Luke Letlow and Lance Harris
REPLAY: Louisiana’s Congressional Dist. 5 runoff debate
KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Intruder enters St. Frances Cabrini School
Dr. Holcombe shares latest COVID update