Advertisement

World Chase Tag brings playground game to global stage

By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Millions of children play tag while growing up, but the playground game has become a competitive sport seen by millions around the world.

World Chase Tag was established in 2011, and it has established itself as a top event for athletes to show off their ability to chase and evade.

The competition involves obstacles in a playing arena called The Quad. The goal is for the chaser to tag the evader in a certain amount of time.

The most popular format used in global events is a team format called the Chase-Off, where two groups of athletes battle each other in 20-second chases.

World Chase Tag gained notoriety with its YouTube channel, as millions of people have watched videos of past competitions, helping the sport grow in popularity.

The organization has reached new heights after securing an exclusive television deal with NBC Sports Network for World Chase Tag USA. The competition premiered Nov. 5, and the cable channel will air new episodes through Dec. 18.

Gray Television, owner of this TV station and website, is an investor in World Chase Tag.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Louisiana is in the third surge of this pandemic’: Gov. Edwards gives stern warning to residents one week before Thanksgiving holiday
Rev. Jose Alberto Robles-Sanchez
Funeral information released for Rev. Jose Alberto Robles-Sanchez
St. Frances Cabrini School
RPSO investigating intruder incident at St. Frances Cabrini School
Jerry Bush
GPSO seeks help in search for Jerry Bush
Oakdale woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

Latest News

(AP Images)
Boil advisories for Cenla
Alek Skarlatos, center right, Anthony Sadler, right, Mark Moogalian, left, and their lawyer...
American passenger recalls trying to kill train attacker
Food Bank of Central Louisiana gearing up for ‘Christmas Cheer Food Drive’
A woman survived after being pushed into the path of an oncoming NYC subway train.
Caught on video: Woman pushed in path of NYC subway train
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joined at left by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,...
Florida’s Sen. Scott has coronavirus, ‘very mild symptoms’