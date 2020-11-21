Advertisement

5th Quarter Week 8 Highlights

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick, Nicole Hutchison, Corey Howard and Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Fitz, Hutch, Corey and Dylan breakdown the eighth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below.

5A Scores:

West OuachitaCanceledAlexandria Senior HighCanceled
Walker41Pineville43
Natchitoches Central0Benton40

4A Scores:

Peabody12Leesville42

3A Scores:

Marksville26Caldwell Parish22

2A Scores:

Many49Bunkie17
Holy Savior Menard19Avoyelles8
Pickering46Oakdale37

1A Scores:

Logansport58Northwood-Lena22
Montgomery66Gueydan42
Block14St. Mary’s23

