5th Quarter Week 8 Highlights

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Fitz, Hutch, Corey and Dylan breakdown the eighth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below.
5A Scores:
|West Ouachita
|Canceled
|Alexandria Senior High
|Canceled
|Walker
|41
|Pineville
|43
|Natchitoches Central
|0
|Benton
|40
4A Scores:
3A Scores:
|Marksville
|26
|Caldwell Parish
|22
2A Scores:
|Many
|49
|Bunkie
|17
|Holy Savior Menard
|19
|Avoyelles
|8
|Pickering
|46
|Oakdale
|37
1A Scores:
|Logansport
|58
|Northwood-Lena
|22
|Montgomery
|66
|Gueydan
|42
|Block
|14
|St. Mary’s
|23
