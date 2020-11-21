Advertisement

Drew Brees placed on injured reserve

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints have placed quarterback Drew Brees on injured reserve on Friday, Nov. 20. And he’ll be out for a minimum of three weeks.

Brees suffered multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side. Injuries the quarterback suffered in games against the Tampa Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers.

Numerous media reports have Taysom Hill starting on Sunday in place of Brees.

