LSU Arkansas game is still on for Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - The LSU vs. Arkansas game scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 is still scheduled to be played according to multiple reports.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger first reported that the game is still scheduled to be played on Saturday.

An LSU official confirmed to WAFB’s Jacques Doucet that the game is on and to be played as scheduled.

The Tigers have already had two games postponed due to COVID-19 for the Tigers. The first game coming on Oct. 17 with the Tigers were supposed to travel to Gainesville to take on the Gators. The game has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

On Nov. 14 LSU was set to host No. 1 Alabama, but the game was postponed due to an outbreak among LSU players, a makeup date has yet to be announced.

