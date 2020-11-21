Advertisement

LSU Arkansas game is still on for Saturday

The LSU vs. Arkansas game scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 is still scheduled to be...
The LSU vs. Arkansas game scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 is still scheduled to be played according to multiple reports.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - The LSU vs. Arkansas game scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 is still scheduled to be played according to multiple reports.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger first reported that the game is still scheduled to be played on Saturday.

An LSU official confirmed to WAFB’s Jacques Doucet that the game is on and to be played as scheduled.

The Tigers have already had two games postponed due to COVID-19 for the Tigers. The first game coming on Oct. 17 with the Tigers were supposed to travel to Gainesville to take on the Gators. The game has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

On Nov. 14 LSU was set to host No. 1 Alabama, but the game was postponed due to an outbreak among LSU players, a makeup date has yet to be announced.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Louisiana is in the third surge of this pandemic’: Gov. Edwards gives stern warning to residents one week before Thanksgiving holiday
Rev. Jose Alberto Robles-Sanchez
Funeral information released for Rev. Jose Alberto Robles-Sanchez
St. Frances Cabrini School
RPSO investigating intruder incident at St. Frances Cabrini School
Jerry Bush
GPSO seeks help in search for Jerry Bush
Oakdale woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

Latest News

The New Orleans Saints have placed quarterback Drew Brees on injured reserve on Friday, Nov....
Drew Brees placed on injured reserve
Taysom Hill will start Sunday at quarterback against the Falcons, and Jameis Winston will be...
Report: Taysom Hill will start against the Falcons
Jakemin Abney’s 20 led a balanced scoring effort as LSU knocked off North Texas-Dallas 96-85...
Abney’s 20 helps leads Generals to road win
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman looks on after a call during the first half of an NCAA college...
LSU-Arkansas game in jeopardy due to COVID-19 concerns within Razorback program