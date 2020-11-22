LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the high school football playoff brackets.

DIVISION IV

#11 St. Mary’s vs #6 Metairie Park Country Day

DIVISION III

#9 Menard vs #8 Catholic-N.I.

CLASS 5A

#27 Slidell vs #6 ASH

#26 Pineville vs #7 Central-B.R.

CLASS 4A

#28 Northwood-Shrev. vs #5 Leesville

#29 Peabody vs #4 Neville

#30 Rayne vs #3 Tioga

CLASS 3A

#17 Lutcher vs #16 Grant

#22 Kenner Discovery Health Science vs #11 Jena

#26 Marksville vs #7 Green Oaks

CLASS 2A

#32 Varnado vs #1 Many

#20 Pickering vs #13 Bunkie

#19 Northeast vs #14 Rosepine

#22 Oakdale vs #11 Avoyelles

#26 East Feliciana vs #7 Ferriday

CLASS 1A

#17 Montgomery vs #16 East Beauregard

#21 Merryville vs #12 Block

#20 LaSalle vs #13 Delta Charter

#18 Slaughter Community Charter vs #15 Northwood-Lena

