LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the high school football playoff brackets.
See where your team is seeded. The home team is listed second.
DIVISION IV
#11 St. Mary’s vs #6 Metairie Park Country Day
DIVISION III
#9 Menard vs #8 Catholic-N.I.
CLASS 5A
#27 Slidell vs #6 ASH
#26 Pineville vs #7 Central-B.R.
CLASS 4A
#28 Northwood-Shrev. vs #5 Leesville
#29 Peabody vs #4 Neville
#30 Rayne vs #3 Tioga
CLASS 3A
#17 Lutcher vs #16 Grant
#22 Kenner Discovery Health Science vs #11 Jena
#26 Marksville vs #7 Green Oaks
CLASS 2A
#32 Varnado vs #1 Many
#20 Pickering vs #13 Bunkie
#19 Northeast vs #14 Rosepine
#22 Oakdale vs #11 Avoyelles
#26 East Feliciana vs #7 Ferriday
CLASS 1A
#17 Montgomery vs #16 East Beauregard
#21 Merryville vs #12 Block
#20 LaSalle vs #13 Delta Charter
#18 Slaughter Community Charter vs #15 Northwood-Lena
