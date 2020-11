NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - The New Orleans Saints have announced what players won’t play in their game against the Atlanta Falcons.

New Orleans Saints inactive players

CB Marshon Lattimore

LB Chase Hansen

OL Derrick Kelly

TE Josh Hill

RB Dwayne Washington

DL Malcolm Roach

Atlanta Falcons inactive players

QB Kurt Benkert

RB Qadree Ollison

CB Tyler Hall

T John Wetzel

DT Deadrin Senat

