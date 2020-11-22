REPORT: Burrow injured knee; out for season

(WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off after an injury to his left knee on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Burrow tweeted about the injury later in the afternoon, indicating his season is over.

Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year✊ — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) November 22, 2020

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Burrow was down on the field grabbing his knee and the cart coming out for him. Burrow went down with just over 11 minutes left in the third quarter. The injury came when Burrow was hit below the waist by a Washington defensive lineman.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow is down on the field, grabbing his knee. The cart is coming out for him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2020

Before the injury, Burrow was 22-of-34 with 203 yards passing, one touchdown and one lost fumble. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Through 10 weeks of the NFL season, Burrow currently ranks No. 10 in passing yards with 2,485 and tied for No. 21 in touchdown passes with 12.

Per ESPN stats and info, Burrow has five games with 300 or more passing yards, one shy of tying Andrew Luck’s rookie record from 2012.

Burrow is 1 of 4 quarterbacks in NFL history with at least five 300-yard passing games within their first 10 games of their career.

Burrow is 1 of 4 QBs in NFL history with at least 5 300-yard passing games within their first 10 career games (Patrick Mahomes - 8, Andrew Luck - 5, Kurt Warner - 5). pic.twitter.com/AnSeNVbeyj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 22, 2020

