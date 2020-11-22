Advertisement

REPORT: Burrow injured knee; out for season

Joe Burrow carted off the field during Sunday's game with Washington.
Joe Burrow carted off the field during Sunday's game with Washington.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off after an injury to his left knee on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Burrow tweeted about the injury later in the afternoon, indicating his season is over.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Burrow was down on the field grabbing his knee and the cart coming out for him. Burrow went down with just over 11 minutes left in the third quarter. The injury came when Burrow was hit below the waist by a Washington defensive lineman.

Before the injury, Burrow was 22-of-34 with 203 yards passing, one touchdown and one lost fumble. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Through 10 weeks of the NFL season, Burrow currently ranks No. 10 in passing yards with 2,485 and tied for No. 21 in touchdown passes with 12.

Per ESPN stats and info, Burrow has five games with 300 or more passing yards, one shy of tying Andrew Luck’s rookie record from 2012.

Burrow is 1 of 4 quarterbacks in NFL history with at least five 300-yard passing games within their first 10 games of their career.

