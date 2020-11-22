Advertisement

Report: Drew Brees has 11 broken ribs

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After undergoing X-rays and CAT scans, doctors have discovered Drew Brees has 11 broken ribs. The human body has 24 ribs.

Brees gave his medical information to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

It was originally believed Brees broke five ribs, along with his collapsed lung.

Brees is on injured reserve, which means at the minimum he’ll miss three games.

Werder reports Brees is hopeful that he will be physically ready to play as soon as he’s eligible in Week 14, and do so without further risk of re-injury.

