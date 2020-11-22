“Taysom Time” at QB debuts with a win over the Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “Taysom Time” is off to a roaring start in New Orleans. Taysom Hill registered a victory in his first start at quarterback against the Falcons, 24-9.

The Saints (8-2) are now riding a 7-game winning streak.

Hill went 18-of-23 passing, for 233 yards passing. He also rushed for 51 yards on the day.

The defense also helped the Hill cause with eight sacks, and two interceptions.

Hill accounted for two touchdowns on the afternoon. His 2-yard touchdown run on fourth down upped the Saints edge in the third quarter, 17-9.

His second touchdown run came in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard run. That score put the Saints up by 15 points.

Hill’s biggest play of the first half was a 44-yard connection to Emmanuel Sanders. That would eventually lead to an Alvin Kamara 3-yard touchdown. Kamara’s score gave the Saints a, 10-9, halftime advantage.

Hill is filling in for Drew Brees. The veteran quarterback is dealing with 11 broken ribs, and a collapsed lung.

