WANTED: RPSO seeking suspect in November 18th shooting

On Thursday, November 18th at approximately 9 pm, Sheriff’s dispatch received a call reporting a person had been shot in the 70 block of Rifle Range Rd., Pineville.

Deputies responded and according to initial reports, two subjects were involved in a domestic altercation. One of the subjects, identified as Ahmond Da’shawn Mason, 29, fired shots at the victim, who was leaving the residence and hit a bystander. When deputies arrived, Mason had already fled the scene. Deputies administered first aid to the gunshot victim until Acadian Ambulance arrived. The gunshot victim was transported by Acadian to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriffs Detectives and Crime Scene Unit also responded to conduct their investigation.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and are currently following leads to locate Mason. Detectives are also asking Mason to turn himself in.

Mason is currently out on bond for his arrest by the Alexandria Police Department on the charge of Second Degree Murder of Willis Carter in August of 2018.

“We are doing everything we can to take this suspect into custody without anyone getting hurt” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “If anyone has information on the location of Ahmond Mason, please call our office.”

You may call RPSO at 318-473-6700 or CrimeStoppers at 318-443-7867.

