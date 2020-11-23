Advertisement

APD investigating another armed robbery of local business

Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business
Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business(KOLN)
By APD
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business that occurred around 9:10 a.m. Monday morning in the 4000 block of S. MacArthur Drive.

A suspect entered the business and asked for an application before producing a handgun and demanding money. No one was injured during the commission of this crime. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Ahmond Da’shawn Mason is wanted in connection to a shooting on November 18th in Pineville.
WANTED: RPSO seeking suspect in November 18th shooting
RPSB considering switching to a Balanced Calendar
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Joe Burrow carted off the field during Sunday's game with Washington.
REPORT: Burrow injured knee; out for season

Latest News

(AP Images)
Boil advisories for Cenla
Traffic fatality
APD investigating N. Bolton Ave. traffic fatality
Jacario Metoyer
APD seeking missing juvenile
Magic is Here Sweepstakes 2020