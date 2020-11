APD investigating N. Bolton Ave. traffic fatality

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred in the 2100 block of N. Bolton Ave. around 6 a.m. Monday morning.

The initial investigation indicates that a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. Routine toxicology tests are pending. Accident Reconstruction and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Traffic Division at 318-449-5099.

