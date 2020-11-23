Advertisement

APD seeking missing juvenile

Jacario Metoyer
Jacario Metoyer(APD)
By APD
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jacario Metoyer, 15, who is described as being 5′10″ and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

He was last seen in the area of Culpepper Road and is known to frequent Versailles Blvd.

If you have any information or know the location of this juvenile, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Ahmond Da’shawn Mason is wanted in connection to a shooting on November 18th in Pineville.
WANTED: RPSO seeking suspect in November 18th shooting
RPSB considering switching to a Balanced Calendar
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Joe Burrow carted off the field during Sunday's game with Washington.
REPORT: Burrow injured knee; out for season

Latest News

(AP Images)
Boil advisories for Cenla
Traffic fatality
APD investigating N. Bolton Ave. traffic fatality
Magic is Here Sweepstakes 2020
Waitr Holiday Food Drive will collect non-perishable food donations at select...
Waitr and local restaurants launch holiday food drive in Alexandria