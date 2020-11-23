APD seeking missing juvenile

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jacario Metoyer, 15, who is described as being 5′10″ and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

He was last seen in the area of Culpepper Road and is known to frequent Versailles Blvd.

If you have any information or know the location of this juvenile, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

