COVID-19 keeping court cases backlogged

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - District attorneys’ offices across the country are facing backlogs in prosecuting this year because of the pandemic.

The Louisiana District Attorney’s Association reported that out of the 64 parishes in the state, only eight have had jury trials this year since the courts reopened. There has only been a total of 15 to 20 jury trials statewide since the courts opened back up.

In Central Louisiana, the only parishes that have had jury trials have been Natchitoches, Allen and Concordia Parish.

Loren Lampert, the Executive Director of Louisiana’s District Attorney’s Association, said, “It has created this huge logjam and it’s going to take a lot of effort and hopefully we can expand court dates and get the cooperation of the judges and defense bar to open the faucet up once it’s safe to do.”

Since the Rapides Parish Courthouse opened back up in July, there hasn’t been a jury trial. Some of the trials that were scheduled for this year have been delayed months into the future.

Phillip Terrell, the Rapides Parish District Attorney, said, “Because of the COVID-19 restrictions on the amount of space, it was impossible for a good period of time to conduct any kind of business except on Skype.”

Lampert said what he’s heard from the district attorneys around the state is that the biggest challenge they are facing this year is with jury selection.

“How do you facilitate the safe distancing and meeting all the guidelines when you have anywhere from 100 to 300 people showing up? The ability to safely break them into those panels and do that initial questioning of the prospective jurors has proven to be the biggest challenge. Most of the folks who have done jury trials said once they got a jury, the logistics of a trial were relatively simple compared to managing the jury pool,” said Lampert.

In some cases, reoffenses are occurring during the time that defendants are awaiting trial and are out on bond.

Terrell said, “It’s a huge problem and all we can do is re-notice every trial that there’s not an appropriate notice in. Basically, we have to do a triage to try to do the worst ones that we can do first. What is difficult to understand about the justice system is all the players in one case have to come together at the same time.”

Terrell said that it is uncertain when things will get back to normal in courthouses not only across the state but the country as well.

