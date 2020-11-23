Advertisement

In ‘Sound of Metal,’ a groundbreaking portrait of deafness

This image released by Amazon Studios shows Riz Ahmed in a scene from "Sound of Metal."
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST
(AP) - For his debut feature, “Sound of Metal” filmmaker Darius Marder wanted to create a sound experience that audiences had never heard before.

The idea was to simulate the journey of his lead character, Ruben, a punk-metal drummer who experiences sudden severe hearing loss and eventually deafness.

“Sound of Metal,” now playing in limited release before it debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 4, not only delivers on that lofty goal but also features one of the best performances of the year from actor Riz Ahmed who was tasked with the challenge of bringing Ruben to life.

