Local bowling alley raises money for veterans in the hospital

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Veterans in the VA Hospital can expect some financial help from a local bowling alley.

Sunday morning, Four Seasons held their annual Veterans No-Tap Bowling Tournament.

“Yeah, today day we’re raising money for our veterans because they do so much for us and sacrifice for us,” Joseph King, the co-owner of Four Seasons, said. “We just wanted to keep it going this year, even though we had COVID-19 going on, people still want to participate. So we’re doing as much as we can to keep fewer people on the lanes, and everybody’s just having a good time.”

Four Seasons did not have a monetary goal but said every dollar counts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.