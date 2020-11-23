Advertisement

Louisiana superintendents ask for looser quarantine rules

FILE: Kids in school
FILE: Kids in school(KALB)
By Melinda Deslatte
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Leaders of several Louisiana public school systems are calling on state officials to relax coronavirus quarantine rules. Those rules have sent thousands of students home from school because they have been in close proximity to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

School superintendents from Ascension, West Baton Rouge, Rapides and Livingston parishes spoke to the House health committee Monday. They said too many students are missing in-person classroom instruction because they have been sent home for 14 days to quarantine.

The request to loosen the rules comes as Louisiana is seeing its third spike in coronavirus cases. State health officials are recommending the state education board keep the current quarantine guidelines.

