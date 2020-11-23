Advertisement

LSUA professor known for her king cakes, gearing up for Mardi Gras season

(KALB)
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Mardi Gras plans across Louisiana are up in the air, but one Alexandria professor says she still plans on baking her own king cakes.

LSUA Professor Dr. Carol Corbat has been cooking all of her life. When she moved to Louisiana 30 years ago, that’s when she tried her first king cake. After years of trying different recipes and styles, she decided to make her own - with years of experience making sourdough cinnamon rolls under her belt.

The professor perfected her recipe over the years and began making the cakes for her friends and students. Corbat usually makes one cake a week for her biology students during Mardi Gras season, and when asked, she says she’s probably made hundreds of them since she first began sourdough

Of course, the professor will do whatever flavors people want on the inside and calls her recipe a little bit different than the traditional king cake.

“So far, everybody has loved them. They’re more moist than a traditional king cake and because I’m using sourdough, it adds that kind of tanginess to the dough. So, it’s a slightly different flavor than a typical king cake.”

LSUA Professor of Biology, Dr. Carol Corbat

Corbat tells KALB she will continue to cook king cakes this year and let students try them, as long as there is face to face instruction.

There’s no word yet on an official decision for the 2021 Mardi Gras season here in Alexandria.

