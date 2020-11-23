Marksville cancels playoff game with Green Oaks due to COVID-19

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Tigers football team has canceled their playoff game with the Green Oaks Giants that was scheduled for Friday, November 27.

According to Tigers’ head coach J.T. Dunbar, the team had a positive test on their team.

This comes just one day after the Caldwell Parish Spartans, who played Marksville last Friday, canceled their playoff game with Lake Charles College Prep.

Marksville ends the season with a record of 4-3.

