Advertisement

Marksville cancels playoff game with Green Oaks due to COVID-19

The Marksville Tigers football team has canceled their playoff game with the Green Oaks Giants...
The Marksville Tigers football team has canceled their playoff game with the Green Oaks Giants that was scheduled for Friday, November 27.(KALB Sports)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Tigers football team has canceled their playoff game with the Green Oaks Giants that was scheduled for Friday, November 27.

According to Tigers’ head coach J.T. Dunbar, the team had a positive test on their team.

This comes just one day after the Caldwell Parish Spartans, who played Marksville last Friday, canceled their playoff game with Lake Charles College Prep.

Marksville ends the season with a record of 4-3.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Ahmond Da’shawn Mason is wanted in connection to a shooting on November 18th in Pineville.
WANTED: RPSO seeking suspect in November 18th shooting
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
RPSB considering switching to a Balanced Calendar
Joe Burrow carted off the field during Sunday's game with Washington.
REPORT: Burrow injured knee; out for season

Latest News

The Many Tigers improved to 7-0 to finish the regular season by beating Bunkie, 49-17.
Tigers blast Panthers to win District Title
Town Talk’s Lamar Gafford talks about the high school football playoffs
Town Talk’s Lamar Gafford talks about the high school football playoffs
Town Talk’s Lamar Gafford talks about the high school football playoffs
Town Talk’s Lamar Gafford talks about the high school football playoffs
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries past Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo...
“Taysom Time” at QB debuts with a win over the Falcons