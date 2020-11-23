Advertisement

Police arrest 15-year-old boy in Wisconsin mall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say they arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber says the shooting happened during an altercation Friday afternoon between two groups.

He said four “innocent bystanders” suffered what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect ran out of the mall alongside other people.

The mall was closed Saturday and investigators were on scene overnight. Shoppers were allowed back on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
RPSB considering switching to a Balanced Calendar
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Safe Harbor Walking Path
City of Alexandria opens Safe Harbor Walking Path
5th Quarter Week 8 Highlights

Latest News

Doctors explain: A negative test isn't enough
Doctors explain: A negative test isn't enough
Police arrest 15-year-old boy in connection to mall shooting
Police arrest 15-year-old boy in connection to mall shooting
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
Trump appeals rejection of effort to block Pennsylvania vote
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden’s 1st Cabinet picks expected Tuesday amid roadblocks