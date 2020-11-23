Advertisement

At least 2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California

The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at...
The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at Grace Baptist Church. Some of the injuries are life-threatening.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Two people are dead and multiple other people are seriously wounded following a church stabbing in San Jose, California, late Sunday.

Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted that there was an attack at Grace Baptist Church. He had also said that a suspect was arrested, but he later deleted the tweet and said a statement from police was upcoming.

Police say on Twitter that multiple people were injured and some of the injuries are life-threatening. It was unclear exactly how many people were wounded.

Police say no services were taking place at the time, but that homeless individuals had been brought to the church to get them out of the cold.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
RPSB considering switching to a Balanced Calendar
Ahmond Da’shawn Mason is wanted in connection to a shooting on November 18th in Pineville.
WANTED: RPSO seeking suspect in November 18th shooting
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Safe Harbor Walking Path
City of Alexandria opens Safe Harbor Walking Path

Latest News

Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired...
Philadelphia boy, 12, fatally shot while answering knock on front door
“Yeah, today day we’re raising money for our veterans because they do so much for us and...
Local bowling alley raises money for veterans in the hospital
Town Talk’s Lamar Gafford talks about the high school football playoffs
Town Talk’s Lamar Gafford talks about the high school football playoffs
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden expected to nominate Blinken as secretary of state