RRMC remembers former CFO Johnny Crawford

The following information has been provided by Rapides Regional Medical Center:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RRMC) - Rapides Regional Medical Center mourns the passing of Johnny Crawford, who retired in 2006 as Chief Financial Officer after 27 years of invaluable service. Crawford also served as CFO for the Rapides Healthcare System.

“Johnny knew how Rapides worked and managed the transition to Rapides Healthcare System with the employees, staff and patients in mind,” said Joseph. R. Rosier, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of The Rapides Foundation. “You could always find great humor, stories and conversation in his company.”

Crawford, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, joined RRMC in 1972 as the Administrative Coordinator of Nursing Services. He left RRMC in 1975, but returned in 1982 as Vice President of Finance. During his tenure, Crawford served under administrators Julius McLaurin, Jim Montgomery, Lynn Truelove and A.C. Buchanan.

“It was a privilege to work with Johnny and be mentored by him,” said Johnny Williams, Rapides Regional Medical Center’s chief financial officer. “He used humor to lighten up any situation. It served him well during his years at RRMC and throughout his retirement.”

Crawford is survived by his wife of 27 years, Arlene Rabalais Crawford, children, stepchildren, grandchildren and one brother. He was 80 years old.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 RRMC. All rights reserved.