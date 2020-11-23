Tigers blast Panthers to win District Title

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers finished their regular season undefeated after beating the Bunkie Panthers 49-17 to clinch a district title.

Both teams turned the ball over early in the game, finishing with two lost fumbles. Once Many refocused, they rattled off 28 points.

Running back London Williams led the way in rushing, finishing with 172 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Defensively, safety Tackett Curtis finished with 10 total tackles, while scoring a 47-yard kickoff return.

“Our kids are really a good second half team,” Many head coach Jess Curtis said. “It goes back to our offseason workouts and that’ Many made’ mantra type deal. We’re a second half team, our numbers, and our strength and conditioning come into place. It’s kind of what happened all of week, and it’s been our blueprint for the playoffs the past couple years.”

