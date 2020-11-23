Advertisement

Tigers blast Panthers to win District Title

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers finished their regular season undefeated after beating the Bunkie Panthers 49-17 to clinch a district title.

Both teams turned the ball over early in the game, finishing with two lost fumbles. Once Many refocused, they rattled off 28 points.

Running back London Williams led the way in rushing, finishing with 172 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Defensively, safety Tackett Curtis finished with 10 total tackles, while scoring a 47-yard kickoff return.

“Our kids are really a good second half team,” Many head coach Jess Curtis said. “It goes back to our offseason workouts and that’ Many made’ mantra type deal. We’re a second half team, our numbers, and our strength and conditioning come into place. It’s kind of what happened all of week, and it’s been our blueprint for the playoffs the past couple years.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
RPSB considering switching to a Balanced Calendar
Ahmond Da’shawn Mason is wanted in connection to a shooting on November 18th in Pineville.
WANTED: RPSO seeking suspect in November 18th shooting
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Safe Harbor Walking Path
City of Alexandria opens Safe Harbor Walking Path

Latest News

Town Talk’s Lamar Gafford talks about the high school football playoffs
Town Talk’s Lamar Gafford talks about the high school football playoffs
Town Talk’s Lamar Gafford talks about the high school football playoffs
Town Talk’s Lamar Gafford talks about the high school football playoffs
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries past Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo...
“Taysom Time” at QB debuts with a win over the Falcons
Joe Burrow carted off the field during Sunday's game with Washington.
REPORT: Burrow injured knee; out for season