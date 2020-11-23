Waitr and local restaurants launch holiday food drive in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Waitr) - Louisiana-based Waitr is teaming with local restaurant partners to support area food banks, who need donations more than ever before as the holidays approach.

Launching Monday, the Waitr Holiday Food Drive will collect non-perishable food donations at select Alexandria-restaurant partner locations to help feed local families in need.

Demand has spiked at food banks and pantries as the Covid-19 crisis continues, with food organizations warning it may experience a massive food shortage in the coming months.

Waitr has partnered with these Alexandria restaurants for the month-long drive: Rosie Jo’s (3140 S MacArthur Dr.); Great American Burgers (Alexandria Mall); Auntie Anne’s (Alexandria Mall); Pamela’s Bayou In a Bowl (2049 North Mall Drive).

Items can be dropped off in the donation bins at each participating partner beginning today through December 23, during their regular business hours. Waitr will then deliver all the collected food items to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana.

In addition, those ordering from their favorite restaurant using the Waitr app or website Waitrapp.com will have the option to click the donation banner to provide a monetary donation. Waitr will send those making donations a code for a free future delivery. Waitr will match a portion of all the customers’ donations.

The most-needed food bank items include proteins (canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter), grains (high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice), canned fruits and vegetables, and bottled water.

“From the very beginning, Waitr has placed a special emphasis on being part of the communities we serve, doing what it takes to help when we are needed,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the Board of Waitr. “These are unprecedented times during which individuals and families face the real possibility of going hungry for the first time in their lives. We want to assist as many people as we possibly can, and the Waitr Holiday Food Drive is a way to do just that.”

Waitr is an online food ordering platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of September 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium-sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.

