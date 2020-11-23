Advertisement

Western Union money transfers between US and Cuba end

Trump administration sanctions ended the financial link
A woman waits to be attended at a Western Union office on its last day of business in Havana,...
A woman waits to be attended at a Western Union office on its last day of business in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.(Source: AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Western Union is no longer processing remittance payments to Cuba, following new sanctions by the Trump administration against the communist regime.

More than 400 Western Union locations will shut down across the island by 6 p.m. Cuba Time on Monday.

“Ask your receivers to pick up funds immediately,” the company’s website said. “We will provide refunds if your receiver is unable to pick up funds by the deadline.”

The move cuts a vital lifeline for many Cubans who depend on money sent by relatives living in the United States.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

