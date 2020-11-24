Advertisement

‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program, company needs your help spreading Christmas cheer

The program will run from now until December 16
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ‘Tis the season to be jolly, and one company needs your help spreading some Christmas cheer.

‘Home Instead’ Senior Care is once again partnering with local non-profits and organizations to identify seniors who might not receive gifts this holiday season.

In Alexandria, the ‘Home Instead’ location on Parliament Drive is participating in the program for the ninth year. They’ve identified local seniors who are alone in nursing homes and may not have any family or friends to help them celebrate the holidays.

To make sure these seniors have a merry Christmas, all you have to do is go to this website, type in our local area code and you’ll be directed to all of the local senior wish lists. Pick out what’d you like to purchase online, and Amazon will ship it directly to the senior. This way each of our local seniors will have a reason to smile this holiday season.

“We’ve actually had grown men cry because they’ve never had someone come and give them a gift, and this was the only gift that they received. It just touches your heart. It’s very humbling to be able to experience that with them and to know that you’re doing something good for a senior in your community. It’s an awesome feeling.”

Kasandra Potito, Owner, 'Home Instead' Senior Care, Alexandria Branch

Everything can be done from the comfort of your home while picking out the items you’d like to purchase online. The wish lists include basic necessities such as blankets, cookies, socks and clothing.

The program will run from now until December 16.

