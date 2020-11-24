Central Louisiana prep teams feeling excited heading into playoffs

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) – Second to Christmas, this time of year is the best: great weather, people surrounded by family, and high school football in the playoffs.

A lot of Central Louisiana coaches say they are excited to go into the postseason and try to make a run towards the Superdome.

19 local teams are seeded in the playoffs, with Marksville canceling due to a positive COVID-19 case. The Many Tigers and Ferriday Trojans will advance to the second round of the playoffs in Class 2A.

Many was originally scheduled to face against Varnado, while Ferriday was originally scheduled to face against East Feliciana.

