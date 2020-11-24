Cleco’s Power Wise™ program offers holiday savings on energy-efficient products

PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco) - As the holiday shopping season gets underway, Cleco is offering residential customers discounts and rebates on energy-saving devices and appliances through its energy efficiency program, Power Wise™.

Residential customers can shop the Cleco Power Wise online store, clecomarketplace.com, and save up to 75 percent on LED light bulbs, smart thermostats and water-saving shower heads and faucets, while supplies last. Customers wanting to upgrade devices or appliances such as HVAC systems, water heaters, pool pumps or room air conditioners can receive a 50 percent bonus with their regular mail-in rebate to offset the cost of the upgrade.

“We’re excited to offer additional discounts and bonus rebates on our energy-saving solutions, especially during the holiday season,” said Hammad Chaudhry, manager of Cleco’s Power Wise program. “The Power Wise program helps our customers become more energy-efficient through new technology which can help manage energy usage.”

The clecomarketplace.com store was launched in 2018, and it has become increasingly popular as customers take steps to better manage their energy usage. It’s not a traditional retail store because the products and energy-saving information available are for Cleco residential customers only. Cleco operates the marketplace through a third-party vendor.

“Power Wise offers deals year-round, but these holiday savings are an added benefit,” said Jaci Sewell, energy efficiency outreach specialist. “Now is a good time to shop our online store as well as upgrade an old appliance such as a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.” The holiday savings end Dec. 31, 2020.

Power Wise online store – clecomarketplace.com

Purchase energy-efficient products such as LED light bulbs, smart thermostats and water-saving shower heads and faucets, while supplies last.

Discount is applied immediately at checkout. No code is required.

Power Wise mail-in rebate

Upgrade devices or appliances such as HVAC systems, water heaters, pool pumps or room air conditioners and receive a mail-in rebate plus a 50 percent bonus.

Must complete and submit applicable rebate form at cleco.com

Rebates are only available on approved devices and appliances.

Cleco customers can learn more about Power Wise by calling 1-833-373-6842 or visiting cleco.com.

