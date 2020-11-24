Advertisement

Congressman Abraham discusses Louisiana returning to Phase 2

By Steven Maxwell and Brooke Buford
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced that Louisiana will be moving back to a revised version of Phase 2, starting Wednesday, Nov. 25. and will last for 28 days. Congressman Ralph Abraham speaks with KALB to share his thoughts on this choice, plus his thoughts on the presidential transition controversy.

