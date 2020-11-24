Employee arrested after shooting at Jackson Street restaurant

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a restaurant on Jackson Street Monday, November 23. According to multiple viewers, the restaurant was a Sonic Drive-In.

APD says around 2:50 p.m. an employee and a customer got into an argument, which led to the employee pulling out a gun and firing it at the customer’s vehicle.

APD says the employee was identified as Briviante Conston, 28, of Alexandria. He was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident can contact APD’s detectives at 318-449-5099 .

