Gov. Edwards pulling Louisiana back into ‘Revised Phase 2’

(KALB) - In a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 24, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana will be moving back to a revised version of Phase 2, starting Wednesday, Nov. 25. and will last for 28 days.

The governor encourages all employers to move their employees to telework or work from home where possible. State agencies have started doing that this week.

The changes to the mitigation measures revolve mainly around reduced capacity as follows:

The mask mandate is STILL in place.

Restaurants, gyms, and non-essential retail will be limited to 50% capacity. Churches will be left as is at 75% capacity with physical distancing of six feet between those not from the same households.

Casinos and video poker establishments may continue to operate at 50% capacity, however, gaming positions will be reduced from 75% to 50%, under the guidance established by the Gaming Control Board.

Bars in parishes with a percent positivity rate of 5% or below that have opted in may continue to operate in the manner they have been with patrons being required to sit at tables, physically distanced from one another at no more than 25% capacity or 50 patrons, whichever is less. Bars that are in parishes that exceed 5% positivity for two consecutive weeks will be required to cease serving patrons indoors but may continue to serve patrons outdoors using the same guidelines, specifically the patrons are required to be seated at tables with table service and are to abide by the same capacity restrictions.

18-20-year-olds are still not allowed in bars. No alcohol sales after 11 p.m.

Athletic events may be held but capacity will be reduced from 50% to 25% while ensuring social distancing.

Event centers and reception halls may continue to operate but at 25% capacity or 75 people, whichever is less.

Crowd sizes shall be limited to no more than 25% capacity as set by the State Fire Marshal with a maximum of 75 people in any single indoor space at the same time. Crowd sizes are limited to no more than 25% capacity as set by the State Fire Marshal with a maximum of 150 people in any single outdoor space where individuals will be in close proximity to one another and unable to maintain strict social distancing of six feet apart from individuals who are not immediate household members.

Amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, fairs, indoor children’s play centers, theme parks, arcades, children’s museums, and concert and music halls may operate at 25% capacity if the business submits a plan to the State Fire Marshal that is approved.

Most Louisiana bars to be forced to close

(WAFB) - Many bars across Louisiana will be forced to close effective tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 25 until after Christmas. The closures will come as a result of tighter new restrictions announced by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Tuesday, Nov. 24. There were 3,266 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional deaths reported in the state overnight.

“It is imperative that we take action and take action now,” Edwards said.

Under the new restrictions, bars that do not have a restaurant conditional permit will be restricted to outdoor consumption only. That will essentially force most bars to close since many do not have sufficient outdoor capacity. The restrictions will apply to bars that are located in parishes that have COVID infection rates that exceed five percent of their population. The governor’s new order will allow the affected bars to operate outdoor seating of less than 50 customers.

Bars located in parishes with an infection rate of five percent or below will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity with customers seated. Those bars with a restaurant permit can operate at 50% capacity.

The tighter guidelines are part of a “revised Plan 2” that the governor outlined in a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

“It is very clear that Louisiana, like much of the rest of the country, is experiencing a third surge of COVID-19,” Edwards said Tuesday afternoon.

The governor said the state will be “taking a step back” to a “revised Phase 2” which includes the new restrictions on bars and lounges. The Advocate newspaper reported Tuesday that only a handful of parishes including Orleans, Plaquemines and some rural parishes still have low enough positivity rates to keep indoor bars open

