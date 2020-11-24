Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to address state at 2:30 p.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference about Louisiana's rise in COVID-19 cases Friday,...
Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference about Louisiana's rise in COVID-19 cases Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.(WAFB)
By WAFB
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Hospitalizations across the state continue to rise. Health officials are encouraging people to be extremely cautious this holiday season and recommend meeting with family members virtually if possible.

The briefing is expected to get underway around 2:30 p.m. We will stream it here on this page and on Facebook.

