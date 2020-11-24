Gov. Edwards to address state at 2:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Hospitalizations across the state continue to rise. Health officials are encouraging people to be extremely cautious this holiday season and recommend meeting with family members virtually if possible.

The briefing is expected to get underway around 2:30 p.m. We will stream it here on this page and on Facebook.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.