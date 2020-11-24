Advertisement

LIVE: President-elect Biden introduces national security team, including Louisiana-native

Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(KNOE) - President-elect Biden plans to introduce his national security team on Tuesday.

According to an Associated Press report, picks will include former Secretary of State John Kerry, who will take on climate change.

Louisiana-native Linda-Thomas Greenfield is also among the picks. She is set to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Advisor Antony Blinken will be the Secretary of State. Alejandro Mayorkas will lead Homeland Security.

Some of his Cabinet picks are breaking historic barriers, as the President-elect fills positions with multiple women and people of color. Biden says Mayorkas, who is an immigrant, is the first Latino to lead homeland security and Avril Haines will be the first woman to lead national intelligence. Janet Yellen is expected to be the first female treasury secretary, a role currently filled by Steve Mnuchin.

The Biden-Harris team announced key appointments on Monday.
The Biden-Harris team announced key appointments on Monday.(Source: Biden-Harris Presidential Transition/Twitter/CNN)

