Local college works to reduce spread of COVID-19 during Thanksgiving holiday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Health officials are urging everyone to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday safely to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Young adults have emerged as the group to watch as cases spike across the country. That’s an area of concern for colleges whose students could be traveling this Thanksgiving.

“Family is so important to so many of our students, especially to those in central Louisiana and beyond,” said Daniel Manuel, Coordinator of Title IX, Disability Services and Safety and Risk Management at Louisiana State University of Alexandria. “We are just taking what steps we can to ensure precautions.”

Some of those precautions at LSUA include moving students to remote learning following the Thanksgiving break. This eliminates some of the risks of community spread.

In the Spring semester, LSUA plans to limit in-class attendance and increase testing.

The New York Times reports more than 300,000 cases of coronavirus at colleges across the country.

The current breakdown shows Louisiana colleges account for 5,783 of the total number of cases. Louisiana State University is tracked at 1,354, followed by Tulane University of Louisiana with 1,189 cases.

For Cenla colleges, the tracker shows 36 cases at Central Louisiana Technical Community College, 66 at LSUA and 349 cases at Northwestern State University.

