Local grocery store prepares for Thanksgiving shopping rush

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) -The holiday shopping season is underway. Many people have hams, turkeys and cranberry sauce to mark off their shopping lists over the next few days.

“It seems like people are really cooking and eating a lot,” said Shane McDaniel, store manager of Mac’s Fresh Market on 28 East in Pineville.

He said stores are seeing a steady flow of customers as people finalize their plans.

Thanksgiving gatherings will look different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC and other health agencies are urging people to have smaller gatherings to stop the spread of the virus.

“I think we will see more of a surge of shoppers, buying for smaller groups, actually probably more buying,” he said.

McDaniel wants shoppers to enjoy their holiday and not to panic about supplies.

Across the country, toilet paper and other items are flying off the shelves, but McDaniel believes Mac’s will have items in stock

“There’s going to be plenty of toilet paper and paper towels,” he said. “If everyone remains calm and buys what they need, we will have plenty for everyone.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.