Louisiana Spirit is here to help those affected by COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With so many people facing tough times during the coronavirus pandemic, there are ways that people can receive help.

One of those ways is Louisiana Spirit, a grant-funded program to help people affected by COVID-19. The program is providing services like counseling services, resume and job-seeking support. They even help you apply for unemployment benefits.

“There’s no charge, there are no income requirements. Just anybody that feels like they’ve been affected and they might benefit from just talking to somebody,” said John Nosacka.

The LA Spirit program covers seven parishes in our area. If you feel like you could use these services you can call them at 225-964-3901 .

