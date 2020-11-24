Advertisement

Louisiana Spirit is here to help those affected by COVID-19

(Associated Press)
By Donovan Jackson
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With so many people facing tough times during the coronavirus pandemic, there are ways that people can receive help.

One of those ways is Louisiana Spirit, a grant-funded program to help people affected by COVID-19. The program is providing services like counseling services, resume and job-seeking support. They even help you apply for unemployment benefits.

“There’s no charge, there are no income requirements. Just anybody that feels like they’ve been affected and they might benefit from just talking to somebody,” said John Nosacka.

The LA Spirit program covers seven parishes in our area. If you feel like you could use these services you can call them at 225-964-3901.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Ahmond Da’shawn Mason is wanted in connection to a shooting on November 18th in Pineville.
WANTED: RPSO seeking suspect in November 18th shooting
Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business
APD investigating another armed robbery of local business
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Traffic fatality
APD investigating N. Bolton Ave. traffic fatality

Latest News

Louisiana knows what percentage of COVID-19 vaccines to expect; has vaccination playbook
“It’s been heavy this week,” Dajasha Ware, an assistant manager at Mac’s Fresh Market, said....
Thanksgiving shopping, traveling still thriving despite pandemic
Local businesses thriving despite pandemic
Senator Cassidy reacts to presidential transition
Senator Cassidy reacts to presidential transition