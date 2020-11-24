Louisianans encouraged to utilize drug take back boxes in preparation for holiday activities

The following information has been provided by the Office of Jeff Landry:

BATON ROUGE, La. (Office of Jeff Landry) - As families prepare to give thanks and celebrate during the holidays, Attorney General Jeff Landry encourages everyone to take an easy action to help keep their loved ones safe: dropping off unused or expired prescriptions at one of the State’s permanent Drug Take Back Boxes.

”With Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas quickly approaching - now is a great time to clean out medicine cabinets and prevent these drugs from ending up in the wrong hands,” said AG Landry. ”Research shows that the majority of opioid misusers begin their addictions by taking someone else’s prescriptions. By properly disposing of medications, we can get them away from experimenters or addicts.”

Drug take back boxes are located throughout Louisiana. To find the nearest box, visit www.EndTheEpidemicLA.com.

