Marksville man killed in 3-vehicle accident on 210 bridge

Fatal 3-vehicle accident on I-210 E
Fatal 3-vehicle accident on I-210 E(Google/KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Marksville man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on the 210 bridge Monday morning, authorities said.

Raymond Christopher Simmons, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.

The crash happened around 6:41 a.m. about a half-mile west of the Prien Lake Road exit.

Senegal said the preliminary investigation found that Simmons was traveling east in the right-hand lane in a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis when he struck the left rear of a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck, which was also traveling east in the right-hand lane. Simmons then struck the rear of a 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck, causing the Ford to overturn onto its left side. The driver of the GMC was able to come to a controlled stop in the right-hand lane. The driver of the GMC and the driver of the Ford were both properly restrained and not injured.

The Mercury came to rest against the right-side concrete barrier of the bridge. Simmons was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected, Senegal said.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Simmons and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

