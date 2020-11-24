Snapchat introduces TikTok copycat feature

(CNN) - Snapchat is out with a new feature that appears to be a copycat of a popular TikTok feature. It is calling it “Spotlight.”

The company describes it as “a new entertainment platform for user-generated content within Snapchat.”

Snapchat says Spotlight will feature the most entertaining snaps from users and will be personalized to people’s individual interests over time.

The hub is an apparent twist on TikTok’s “for you page.” That’s the main place on TikTok where people look for content.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.