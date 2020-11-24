State Rep. Lance Harris discusses Letlow debate, return to Phase 2
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KALB) - State Representative Lance Harris discusses his debate against Luke Letlow leading up to the December runoff race for the Congressional District 5 seat, currently held by Ralph Abraham. Plus, Mr. Harris discusses Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to move Louisiana back to Phase 2 restrictions.
